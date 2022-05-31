Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 23,206 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,915 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

