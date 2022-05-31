Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 83,217 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

