Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of AutoNation worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

