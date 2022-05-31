Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Quidel worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Quidel Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.