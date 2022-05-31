Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Coursera worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:COUR opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

