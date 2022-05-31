Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.20 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,028 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of PVH worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

