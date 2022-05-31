Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

