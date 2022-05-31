Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 58,061 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 549.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

