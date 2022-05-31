Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 1,367.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,326 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.81% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.