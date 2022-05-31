Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,312 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for 11.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $196,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,858. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

