Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.35.
BTVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
