Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 6,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $324.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

