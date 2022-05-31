Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.93. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.16. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.