Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.93. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.16. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.