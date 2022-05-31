Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will post $36.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $37.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $18.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,197. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.25 million, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

