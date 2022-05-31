Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.31 billion and the lowest is $8.95 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $36.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.11 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.76. 22,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.64. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

