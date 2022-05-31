Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

