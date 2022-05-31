Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 883,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,019. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

