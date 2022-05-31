Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $661.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.10 million and the highest is $675.14 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $602.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.60.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.32. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $315.08 and a 12-month high of $1,118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

