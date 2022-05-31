Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 229,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,166,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

