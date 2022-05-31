Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,244. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.