Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.28 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

