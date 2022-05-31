Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,648. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

