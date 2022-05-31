Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post $62.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.31 billion and the highest is $64.28 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $257.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.25 billion to $268.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $260.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.02 billion to $264.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,608. McKesson has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.