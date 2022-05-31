Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price at $2,691.67

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,956.99) to €2,500.00 ($2,688.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ADYEY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,012. Adyen has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

