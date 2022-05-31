Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $183.07

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. 219,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.