Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) PT at $9.85

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2,760.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 129,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

