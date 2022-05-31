Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $139.25

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.73. 1,326,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

