Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $30.80

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.