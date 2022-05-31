Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $58.40

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $62.66. 58,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

