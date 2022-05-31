Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$101.12

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$96.94. The company had a trading volume of 365,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.72. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$87.71 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

