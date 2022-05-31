Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $48.36

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €47.50 ($51.08) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 79,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.