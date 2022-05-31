Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $44.75

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

