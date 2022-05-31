Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $182.33

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKCMF. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($155.91) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($190.32) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

WKCMF traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

