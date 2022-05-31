BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $78.56. 12,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BRP by 107.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in BRP by 70.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 1,253.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BRP by 22.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

