Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.58.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average is $227.01. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

