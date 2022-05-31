BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,707. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $141,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

