Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,361 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

