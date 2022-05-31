Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 11,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,767,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock valued at $72,505,530. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.