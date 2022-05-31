Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CMBM opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

