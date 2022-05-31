Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.80. Canaan shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 55,300 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canaan by 322.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canaan by 3,447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 98.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.