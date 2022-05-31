Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

TSE ALA opened at C$30.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

