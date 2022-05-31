Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,489. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06.

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.