Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,489. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06.
About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.