Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,489. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

