Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 1,074,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Canfor has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.