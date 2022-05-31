Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Increased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 3.3% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Capri worth $57,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capri by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

