Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.53.

CPRI opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

