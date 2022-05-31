Cardano Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $20.79 billion and approximately $3.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00256985 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029058 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.