Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. 96,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,112. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

