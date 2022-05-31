CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 161,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,856. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

