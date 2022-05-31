CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,219. CarMax has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.