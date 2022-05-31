Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 184.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -414.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

